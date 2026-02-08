Lansing Police investigating Sunday morning homicide

LANSING, Mich — The Lansing Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning homicide.

Officials say that around 10:50 a.m. Sunday, LPD responded to the 3900 block of Burneway Drive for a medical call.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 53-year-old male deceased. At this time, investigators believe the victim died from serious injuries.

The Lansing Police Department is still investigating the exact cause of death.

This is an active investigation. Police are working to determine the sequence of events and the details of the incident. LPD does not have anyone in custody, and investigators are working to identify possible suspects.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department's Facebook page.

