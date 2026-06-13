LANSING, Mich — Softball teams from Detroit took the field at Benjamin Davis Park on Saturday in honor of the Negro Leagues, as part of Lansing's Juneteenth celebrations.

The event drew families to the park, where food, sunshine and softball combined to honor a long-lasting legacy.

WATCH: Lansing honors Negro League baseball players with annual softball games

Lansing honors Negro League baseball players with annual softball games

"It's amazing having the opportunity to come play for the Negro Leagues. After playing professional baseball all the time that I played, being able to come out here with my friends and have a good time, it's amazing," said Digz Edwards, a player with the Detroit 50s.

The legacy is part of family history for several in attendance, including Lansing resident Pat Cannon, the niece of former Detroit Stars player Ralph Palmer.

"Uncle always told us when I was growing up about playing in the league and I remember my grandmother telling me about it. And so it's always been a part of my history, and I've always been so proud of him and his accomplishments," Cannon said.

Ron Teasley Jr. made the trip to Lansing to honor his father, who was one of the last living members of the Negro Leagues before his death earlier this year.

"Baseball needs to be celebrated more. We all know that baseball has lost some of its steam over the years, and this is a great way to get younger folks out here to see adults playing baseball, it can only help," Teasley said.

Organizers said the event serves as both a kickoff to the city's Juneteenth celebrations and a way to honor an important part of history.

"We're excited that these teams are bringing some tradition and some history as we celebrate the Juneteenth week. And so that's why we're here today," said Marilyn Rogers, Lansing Juneteenth Committee chairperson.

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