Lansing completes $1M Pleasant Grove Road project after years of resident advocacy

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing residents are celebrating the completion of phase one of a major road improvement project on Pleasant Grove Road, marking the end of years of advocacy by neighborhood groups.

The $1 million project covers the stretch from Mount Hope to West Holmes, addressing road conditions that have deteriorated over 10 to 15 years.

"They are saying fixing the streets is a long time coming, and I'm glad they did. This really needs to be done as they have been managing this for 10 or 15 years," said Londale Mitchell, a longtime Lansing resident.

3rd Ward Councilmember Adam Hussain said the project represents an important milestone for community connectivity.

"For far too long, that corridor has served as a kind of repellent to that community connection. We have just completed phase 1, which was a million-dollar project that is the stretch from Mount Hope to West Holmes," Hussain said.

The road improvements came about through persistent community advocacy. Neighborhood groups wrote letters through their associations, and residents petitioned government officials to prioritize the repairs.

"They made their voices heard; we had different neighborhood groups that actually wrote letters as part of their association. We had people petitioning government officials, respectively," Hussain said.



The federal budget passage has provided Lansing with significant additional funding for road projects. The city will receive $5.5 million in 2025 and 2026, followed by $7.7 million in subsequent years.

Residents can now directly influence which roads receive priority through a survey available on the city's website. The survey allows community members to voice their preferences for road improvements using the new federal funding.

The Pleasant Grove Road project will continue during the next construction season, extending from West Holmes all the way to Jolly Road.

Mitchell expressed gratitude for the city's attention to neighborhood concerns.

"Thank God and thank you for paying attention and doing what's right and what's good," Mitchell said.

