Lansing apartment complex offers renters chance to become part owners of their housing community

LANSING, Mich. — A new apartment complex in Lansing will give renters an unprecedented opportunity to become part owners of their housing community.

The Lansing Growth Fund, located on Holmes and Pleasant Grove Road, will offer 30 units of housing and 5,800 square feet of community space when construction begins in early 2026. The project is expected to be completed by spring 2027.

What sets this development apart is its unique ownership model that allows renters to gain partial ownership in the complex itself, rather than simply paying monthly rent.

"Having people connected with the projects that are in their area to be able to invest and take ownership in how communities grow is really important," said Brent Forsberg, a local community developer helping run the project.

Forsberg, who lives in the greater Lansing area, believes the model will provide residents with both financial ownership and a deeper sense of pride in their community.

"We're looking at how we create the places people want to be," Forsberg said.

The innovative housing approach represents a shift from traditional rental models, giving residents a stake in their living environment and potentially building equity while they live there.

