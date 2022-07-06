June's 3 Degree Guarantee: Mikey 23 Foundation receives $1,200 from FOX 47

LANSING, Mich. — In the month of June, FOX 47 partnered with the Mikey 23 Foundation, and our awesome meteorologists helped raise $1,200 for them. On Wednesday, we had the pleasure of presenting them with their check.

Michael McKissic is the founder of the organization. He says they are planning to use the money to supply tools for the young people in his program.

Those in the program learn trade skills and everything to do with a structure of a house, including building it.

Standing alongside McKissic during the check presentation were those in his apprentice and youth programs.

The Mikey 23 Foundation is named after McKissic's son, Michael McKissic II.

"I just want to thank the community for their support over the period of years. Michael was murdered 2015, and ever since 2015, the community has really embraced Mikey 23 Foundation and seeing what we're trying to do with the kids," McKissic said. "This will be our fourth house that we renovating, and we appreciate the community and their support and FOX 47, thank you."

He goes on to say that it's a blessing to keep his son's legacy alive and to be able to show the youth how hard work and doing good in the community pays off.

Congratulations to the Mikey 23 Foundation for being our June 3 Degree Guarantee recipient. FOX 47 looks forward to seeing you guys continue to help the youth in our community build better futures.

