Jamaica native living in Lansing waits for word from family amid hurricane

LANSING, Mich — Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, marking the first Category 5 hurricane to ever hit the island nation. The historic storm is bringing complete structural destruction and infrastructure damage that could leave residents without power for weeks or months.

Wayne Frazer, who owns Perpah's Reggae Kitchen in Lansing, is anxiously waiting to hear from his daughter in Montego Bay after losing contact due to widespread power outages across Jamaica.

"I have a daughter and four kids in Jamaica, just talked to my daughter this morning, and as a matter of fact, she just had a baby," Frazer said.

His daughter gave birth just as Hurricane Melissa began battering the island.

"She was looking through the window and said daddy, the ocean. It's just erupt and wind and all that," Frazer said.

Frazer moved to Lansing nearly 30 years ago for his career, but was born and raised in Jamaica. He now brings a taste of his homeland to the community through his restaurant.

Meteorologist Bryan Bachman explained the unprecedented strength of Hurricane Melissa and its potential impact on Jamaica.

"Maximum sustained winds were still up around 185 mph. That's the equivalent of an EF4 tornado," Bachman said.

The Category 5 hurricane threatens to cause severe damage across the island.

"You're talking about complete structural destruction, severe damage to infrastructure, power outages that may last weeks, if not months, and disruptions of water services. Potential is there for full structural collapse with the wind, the winds alone, that you're dealing with here," Bachman said.

Despite the uncertainty of when he'll next speak with his daughter due to communication outages, Frazer remains hopeful. He survived Hurricane Gilbert when it struck Jamaica in 1988.

"I've been there and we survived. You know in Jamaica, we're survivors," Frazer said.

