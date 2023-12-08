"It's all just taking care of one another" How Porch Santa is helping out the Ho-Ho-Holt Food Bank

Porch Santa is back for another season of giving

Monetary and non-perishable food items can be donated every weekend until December 23

Watch to learn more about Porch Santa and how he's helping the Holt community

Holt's very own Porch Santa is back for the fourth year to spread Holiday cheer and give back to the community. Dave Foy became Porch Santa at his home in Holt back in 2020, to deliver smiles to neighborhood kids during the pandemic.

"Family, community, friends yeah it's all just taking care of one another," said Foy.

Not only does take note of kids Christmas wishes, he extends a helping hand for the Holt food bank, so neighbors could get on the nice list by donating money or non perishable foods for the Holt food bank.

"My goal is always to raise food and funds for our local food bank," said Foy.

The idea came to Foy because he always enjoyed to food drives he participated in as a teacher at Holt Public Schools. And even if you kids are all grown up, you can still take part in the season of giving.

"A couple of grandmothers stop by and say we don't have any grand kids with us but we wanted to make a delivery to Porch Santa. Any little bit anyone can do certainly helps," said Foy.

You can pay a visit Porch Santa every weekend until December 23.

