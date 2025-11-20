Inside Delhi Township's new fire station

HOLT, Mich — A year-long construction project has culminated in a brand new fire station for Delhi Township, designed to improve emergency response times and provide proper accommodations for full-time firefighters working around-the-clock shifts.



The new facility addresses a critical space shortage that forced firefighters to sleep in basement quarters of the previous building. With 5-7 full-time firefighters stationed at any given time, the old facility simply couldn't accommodate the crew's needs during their demanding 24-hour shifts.

"Before we were in the basement," said Brian Britton, who has served at the Delhi Township Fire Station for 21 years.

The upgraded station now provides sleeping quarters for up to seven firefighters, along with dedicated space for gear storage and improved living areas.

"It's a new house for us really, because it is our house for 24 hours a day up to 72 hours a week," Britton said.

Fire Chief Brian Ball emphasized that the new facility will enhance emergency response capabilities for the community while finally providing firefighters with the working conditions they deserve.

"We've given the firefighters what they've needed and deserved for a long time, and we've given the community a station that puts them first and the firefighters as well," Ball said.

The project received funding and support from both the State of Michigan and Delhi Township, coming in four months ahead of schedule and under budget, according to Ball.

For firefighter Britton, the improvements represent a significant upgrade in their ability to serve the community effectively.

"Having the space, the separate area to keep our gear in... just more space in general. It's a lot better," Britton said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

