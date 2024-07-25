Ingham County voters will decide on an elderly millage renewal in August

This August an elderly millage renewal will be on the ballot for voters in Ingham County.

Local officials tell me how this vote can impact them.

Video shows Holt neighbors getting together to play Euchre Thursday at the Sam Corey Senior Center.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This August, Ingham County voters will decide on funding for an elderly millage renewal. I spoke to seniors in Holt about why they think funding for programs is so important.

Every Thursday,

"We have a lot of the same people that we've had for years," said Donna Cortright.

Neighbors get together at the Sam Corey Senior Center in Holt.

"It's a great opportunity for them to be social," said Troy Stowell.

To play euchre.

"There are 40-50 people here every Thursday."

And for 92-year-old Donna Cortright, her favorite part is:

"Winning!"

Although this center won't be affected by an elder person's millage renewal on August 6th, neighbors at the event shared their support.

One neighbor, in particular, is for the renewal because she believes that funding for seniors is crucial.

"Oh yes, places like this are entertaining. It's fellowship, it's community, all the things that we need at our age."

The proposal, listed by Ingham County, would authorize funding for in-home care, Meals on Wheels, crisis services, and support for senior centers to support the growing population of persons aged 60 and older.

For seniors like Cortright, places like this are everything to her.

"Oh, it means everything, otherwise I would be sitting at home."

According to an advocacy group that supports the renewal, a homeowner with a home worth $200,000 will pay approximately $30 a year for the millage if passed. Early voting starts this Saturday for the August primary.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook