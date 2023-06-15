Ingham County recognized for environmental leadership

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Green Communities recognized the Ingham County Parks system for its sustainability accomplishments in planning, climate resilience, climate adaptation, energy efficiency and water conservation and protection.

Ingham County has achieved silver status, alongside Eaton County, Williamstown Township and eleven others.

Delhi Charter Township was one of many other areas to be awarded gold certification for their efforts towards sustainability.

The goal from the program is to help serve as a guide and measure progress in several factors surrounding sustainability. Each area is surveyed by a group of peers and given achievements based on the previous years work.

