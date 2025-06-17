HOLT, Mich — The Ingham County 911 Center is partnering with a location-sharing app to help with faster response times and help officials pinpoint exact locations during emergencies.



The 'what3words' app divides the world into 10-foot squares, each with a unique three-word identifier.

Emergency responders can translate these three words into precise GPS coordinates for faster response.

Domestic violence survivors and advocates see potential benefits for people in crisis situations.

A new partnership between Ingham County 911 and a location-sharing app aims to reduce emergency response times by helping dispatchers find callers' exact locations.

The app, called "what3words," provides a unique way for people to share their precise location during emergencies, which can be especially valuable in situations where traditional addresses aren't available.

"It's taken the world and divided it by 10 ft by 10 ft squares. They've given each 10 ft square a unique identifier with three different words," explained an Ingham County 911 Center staff member.

When users open the app, they click on the square they're in, call or text 911, and tell dispatchers the three random words that appear. These words serve as coordinates for their exact location.

"We translate the words into GPS coordinates that go into our dispatch system," said the 911 staff member.

The app is designed to be used in various emergency situations where traditional addresses might not be helpful.

"For example, if you're on a golf course, MSU's Campus, state hunting grounds, or a location where you don't know the address, it can give us an exact location of where you're at," the staff member said.

WATCH: New app helps Ingham County 911 locate callers in emergencies

Ingham County 911 partners with 'what3words' app to improve response times

Tanesha Ash-Shakoor, a domestic violence survivor who now runs a nonprofit providing resources to other survivors, sees potential benefits in the technology.

"I am a survivor of domestic violence," Ash-Shakoor said.

After escaping her abusive relationship, Ash-Shakoor moved to the area to attend law school and now dedicates her time to helping others in similar situations.

"Depending on the situation, I do think it can be an asset. Especially in situations where there was a kidnapping or at an undisclosed location," Ash-Shakoor said.

She hopes tools like this can help others escape dangerous situations.

"At the end of the day, the goal is to keep developing apps that will be useful," Ash-Shakoor said.

More information on how to download the app is available here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

