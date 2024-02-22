"I'm really proud of the work we're doing."

New Data shows a school counselor shortage across Michigan and here in Ingham County

The suggested student-to-counselor ratio is 250-1; at the secondary level, Holt has a student-to-counselor ratio of 367-1, which is lower than the national average of 385-1

Watch to see how the Holt Public School District is combating the shortage and uplifting student's mental health

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Holt neighborhood reporter, Hannah McIlree, here at the Holt Public Schools Administrative office, where I sat down with Superintendent Dr David Hornak to discuss the school counselor shortage that, according to state data, is happening all across the mitten.

"This is a real issue. We need more people entering the mental health field because we have a shortage across the state and the nation, and we need to continue to support our students with more counselors, with more social workers, with more psychologists, and, you know, good people," said Hornak.

According to Michigan.gov, the suggested student-to-counselor ratio of 250-1; at the secondary level, Holt has a student-to-counselor ratio of 367-1, which is lower than the national average of 385-1.

But, Hornak says school counselors are pivotal parts of the education system because learning expands beyond the classroom and begins with mental health.

"We need to make sure we have wrap-around services for our kids. We're now providing multiple meals a day. We need to make sure we are meeting their needs on all different aspects to make sure we can even get to learning, and part of that is supporting the student's mental health," said Hornak.

School counselors help students with academic and career development, social and emotional development, advocacy, and leadership, according to Michigan.gov.

Dr. Hornak says the district has navigated the ebbs and flows of the counselor shortage by hiring a mental health coordinator and creating a partnership with Child and Family Services, who provide the district with on-site therapists throughout the school day and after school hours.

"We are deliberately taking time to build a sense of community and a sense of belonging in each of our classrooms in each of our schools, so we're doing a lot, and I'm really proud of the work we're doing," said Hornak.

Dr. Hornak says in his 30 years as an educator, he's seen swings in applicants and believes this shortage is one of them, but he is encouraging Michiganders to enter the field of education.

Holt Public Schools has a school counselor position listed on its website.

