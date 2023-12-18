"I'm in my 60s, and it's always good to learn new stuff": How this retiree's cookies became a small business

Marie's Creative Cookies LLC is taking baking to new heights

The Cottage Food Laws are helping small business owners "test the waters" with an at-home business.

Watch the video above to learn more about how this retiree used to cottage food laws to start her small business.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Welcome back to Fox 47 news, I'm your neighborhood reporter Hannah McIlree here in Dimondale where one retired science teacher has become the student...learning about running a small business and the chemistry of baking.

"I loved teaching," said Linda Narlock owner of Marie's Creative Cookies LLc.

Linda Narlock was an elementary school science and math teacher, retiring and moving to Mid-Michigan in 2018 now she's headed to her home kitchen. She opened her small business during the pandemic, after boredom set in.

"I started you know doing it for friends and family," said Narlock. "And then I thought well if I'm going to sell I should probably, you know food is a little bit different, I should look into you know maybe becoming kind of a small business."

But, starting a small baking business can have risks.

"I don't think people realize, oh I'll just make a few cookies and sell them mmm-yeah there's a little bit more involved than just that!" said Narlock.

Narlock is able to run her business from right here in the Dimondale neighborhood because of Michigan's cottage food business laws. And According to MDARD it allows Michiganders to test the waters making "non-potentially hazardous foods that do not require time and/or temperature control for safety can be produced in a home kitchen"

"There's certain food you can sell and cannot sell. You can't sell anything perishable and you have to have certain cleaning standards," said Narlock.

Narlock says these laws came in handy and helped her navigate how to safely make and sell cookies from her home

"It's learning and I guess you know I'm in my 60s and it's always good to learn new stuff," said Narlock.

