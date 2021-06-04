Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Actions

I96 / US127 Ramp Closures next week

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 47 news, 2021
Ramp Closure 127 North
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 10:42:51-04

LANSING, Mich. — From Monday, June 7 at 7 am through Thursday, June 10 around 5 pm the eastbound I-96 to northbound US-127 ramp, along with the northbound US-127 to westbound I-96 ramp, will be closed by MDOT for construction work.

See the attached map for details or the MiDrive website at https://mdotjboss.state.mi.us/MiDrive/map?trafficLayer=true&constZone=true&cameras=true&incidents=true&dms=true&lat=42.67904387841692&lon=-84.47537907610527&zoom=13

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

larry wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy