I96 / US127 Ramp Closures next week

LANSING, Mich. — From Monday, June 7 at 7 am through Thursday, June 10 around 5 pm the eastbound I-96 to northbound US-127 ramp, along with the northbound US-127 to westbound I-96 ramp, will be closed by MDOT for construction work.

See the attached map for details or the MiDrive website at https://mdotjboss.state.mi.us/MiDrive/map?trafficLayer=true&constZone=true&cameras=true&incidents=true&dms=true&lat=42.67904387841692&lon=-84.47537907610527&zoom=13

