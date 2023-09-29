"I was just really horrified" What forced a South Square tenant to live in his car

A South Square tenant Caleb Medina had EMSL Analytics test his apartment for mold after finding spores behind is dresser

Medina is now facing eviction from the apartment complex

Watch to find out the results of the mold test result

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Last week I told you about a tenant here at South Square Apartments in Holt, that was living in a tent because he believed his unit was infested with mold. Since then south square has taken down his tent. But what about the fuzzy spores he thought could be mold? Well there turned out to be eight different kinds of mold growing in his unit.

"I was just really horrified," said South Square tenant Caleb Medina.

One of which "Penicillium" was found in high quantities .This type of mold is considered allergenic and can cause lung or sinus infections.

"Essentially he told me that I should get medically checked and I should get more thorough testing done, considering the severity of the air quality test that they found in here," said Medina.

Not only was it found in Medina's unit EMSL Analytical tested the hallway and found almost 11 thousand particulates of Penicillium in the hallway.

"You know I'm a young guy, hey whatever I'm a healthy guy, I can handle this you know I'm not going to die tomorrow. But, these kids out here are going to be most affected in their lives," said Medina

I tried getting in contact with South Square Management but got no answer. Fox 47 also got in contact with Delhi Charter Township about township intervention and they said quote.

"Delhi has no comment as the township has no code regulations for mold."

"I'm realizing that there's no help for the people as far as renters," said Medina

Medina is currently facing eviction and pursuing legal action against the complex. He has also started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help raise money for his damaged property. click here

