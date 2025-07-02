"I couldn't do it without them": Greater Lansing Food Bank provides essential support ahead of the holiday

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing resident turns to Greater Lansing Food Bank for Fourth of July meal supportLansing resident Karen Hartigan is among many in the community relying on the Greater Lansing Food Bank to help put food on the table this Fourth of July holiday.

Food prices continue to rise, making it difficult for many families to afford holiday meals.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank provides essential items, including meat, vegetables, and fresh fruit, to those in need.

Food bank officials report increasing demand as more residents struggle to make ends meet.

With inflation affecting grocery prices, many residents are finding creative solutions to celebrate the holiday.

WATCH: Lansing food bank helps residents prepare for Fourth of July meals

"What are we going to do? What are we going to eat? I'm scared for the future," Hartigan said.

For Hartigan, the thought of not having a meal for the Fourth of July is nerve-racking.

"I can't imagine how families are getting by who have three kids, but that's still a family of five you're feeding three meals a day," Hartigan said.

Fortunately for Hartigan, the Greater Lansing Food Bank has become a vital resource, especially during holidays when food often takes center stage.

Derrick Mitchell The Greater Lansing Food Bank is making Fourth of July celebrations possible for many families facing rising food costs.

"They give you plenty, I've even gotten meat because protein's pretty important, and the vegetables. Even just having fresh fruit, those are snacks that come in handy, and I couldn't do it without them," Hartigan said.

Greater Lansing Food Bank CEO Michelle Lantz says the need continues to grow as residents face economic challenges.

"Food prices are continuing to rise, and the need is going to continue to increase as well," Lantz said.

Lantz finds it rewarding to provide assistance, particularly during holidays when families gather around food.

"It's always a really good feeling when we have a neighbor come to us and they don't know where they were going to turn and we were able to help them out," Lantz said.

The food bank offers multiple programs and services to support neighbors in need throughout the Greater Lansing area.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

