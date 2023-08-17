Watch Now
How Give-a-Kid Projects is helping families cut costs this back-to-school season

Posted at 4:38 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 16:38:46-04
  • Give-A-Kid Projects is supplying Holt and Dimondale students with the essentials they need for the school year.
  • This process is crucial to low income families who can't afford to pay the average $130 on school supplies per child.
  • Watch to find out how many students were helped.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The school bells are ringing, and kids are getting ready to run to classes with backpacks full of pencils, binders and notebooks. Items that may not cost much by themselves however add up, when you're purchasing the for multiple classes.

The National Retail Federation says on average families spend $130 per student on school supplies. That's why Give-A-Kid Projects in Holt is stepping up to help parents out on back to school costs with their Give A Kid A Backpack program.

In the backpack are a brand new pair of shoes, a brand new outfit and school appropriated supplies such as protractors, flash drives, pencils, pens.

So far Give-A-Kid has supplied 270 students in Holt and Dimondale with a backpack and schools supplies that will help start the school year off on the right foot.

