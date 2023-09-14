How a singing chef is helping the Holt community with his music

Carlos Perez has been playing drums for 50 years, now he's helping the less fortunate find a passion in music

The Carlos Perez Band is performing Thursday in Holt and all proceeds benefit first responders

Watch to learn how your child could get a free guitar

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

They say music feeds the soul, well today I met with singing chef Carlos Perez to learn more about how he's helping the Holt community.

Carlos Perez has been finding his tempo for more than 50 years.. and now carries on the beat as a "symbol" of a promise made to his mom before she passed away...

Carlos: Made me promise that I give away all my blessings and as an entertainer and musician I've been really super lucky enough to just give away my blessings.

Those blessings... come in the form of the music he loves...

Carlos: I've given away at least 15 sets of drums.

And this week he'll not only be giving his blessing to children all money raised from his performance at the Holt Amphitheater will benefit local first responders.

Carlos: We put together a benefit concert for the police, fire, city hall workers and 911 operators we love you guys, you guys are the unsung heroes of our world.

And for those that can't attend you still have the opportunity to receive a free instrument by contacting @ carlos perez band on social media.

Carlos: I don't play guitar strums guitar but I'd be happy to give any of these guitars away laughs to anyone that really really has a passion for music

