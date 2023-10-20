How a non profit is helping foster kids feel more secure

Give-a-kid Projects latest program is designed to help foster kids feel more secure

Watch to learn how you can help

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Give-a-Kid Projects, latest program, is making sure kids in the foster system have a place to keep their belongings.

Give-a-Kid-a-Suitcase is a program designed for children entering or moving between foster homes. According to Give-a-Kid many children in the foster system have to carry their clothing and personal items in garbage bags or card board boxes.

This program helps supply these children with clothes, toys, and a suitcase, so they can feel more secure. If you have lightly used toys, clothes or suitcases you can drop them off at 4064 Holt Rd. However Give-a-Kid requests donors to call (517) 694-1230 to arrange a drop off time.

