How a Holt volunteer is making sure no one has to die alone

No One Dies Alone is a national program that also lives here in the heart of Michigan

Volunteers spend the final 24-48 hours of patients who don't have friends or family in the area

Watch to learn more about NODA and how to get involved

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

In Michigan, nearly a third of seniors are living alone. But, thanks to Corso Cares NODA program and this Holt volunteer it doesn't mean they have to die alone.

"It's the greatest honor of my life to be there for them," said Jessica Harrington.

No One Dies Alone is a national program that also lives here in the heart of Michigan, with volunteers like Jessica Harrignton.

"I think as humans we come into this world we're not alone and then when we're leaving I don't think we should be alone either I think there should be somebody there letting us know it's gonna be okay," said Harrington.

Harrington and other volunteers are called in during a patient's final 24-48 hours of life. Spending the final hours of patients lives with them reading books, saying prayers, or simply holding their hand.

"And they know we're there! They squeeze my hand back every time!" said Harrington.

NODA was introduced to this CorsoCare by regional volunteer manager Jessi Hall after spending time with a 102 year old patient that outlived her friends and family.

"We were thinking she was near the end of her life and when she said I have no one something triggered in my heart to you know say you don't have no one, I'm here," said Hall.

For many these volunteers are the missing pieces, they need to move on.

"These are people who have no one, they just need somebody to sit there and let them know somebody is there. This is just there last few moments on this earth I couldn't bare them being alone if I could be there," said Harrington

Sign up to be a NODA volunteer click here

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook