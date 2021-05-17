Hospital Welcomes 517 Day Baby

LANSING, Mich. — McLaren announced the birth of Bowen Kurtzhals, the first baby born on May 17, 2021, and the 517 Day baby at McLaren Greater Lansing.

Mclaren Greater Lansing, 2021

Bowen was born at 8:25 a.m. on May 17, to Kailee and Austin Kurtzhals. Bowen Kurtzhals measured 20 ½ inches and 8 lbs. 15 oz. Bowen and his parents are recovering and doing well.

Mclaren Greater Lansing, 2021

