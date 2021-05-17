Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Actions

Hospital Welcomes 517 Day Baby

items.[0].image.alt
Mclaren Greater Lansing, 2021
517 baby Mclaren Greater Lansing
Posted at 4:14 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 16:14:41-04

LANSING, Mich. — McLaren announced the birth of Bowen Kurtzhals, the first baby born on May 17, 2021, and the 517 Day baby at McLaren Greater Lansing.

Bowen Kurtzhals, 517 baby at McLaren Greater Lansing

Bowen was born at 8:25 a.m. on May 17, to Kailee and Austin Kurtzhals. Bowen Kurtzhals measured 20 ½ inches and 8 lbs. 15 oz. Bowen and his parents are recovering and doing well.

Kailee and Austin Kurtzhals with 517 baby, Bowen Kurtzhals

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

larry wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy