Holt's Burchfield Park swimming beach is now open

Burchfield Parks swimming beach has officially opened following Memorial Day weekend.
Posted at 5:50 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 17:50:37-04

LANSING, Mich. — Burchfield Park's swimming beach has officially opened following Memorial Day weekend.

Frisbee's, pool noodles and other flotation devices are not allowed in the water. However, Coast Guard approved life vests are, and the beach also has life vests available.

If aquatic adventures are not your thing, you can take advantage of the scenic views and trail systems. The park opens at sunrise and closes at sunset.

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Hannah McIlree

5:13 PM, Nov 14, 2022

Holt, Diamondale, Delhi Township

Neighborhood Reporter

Hannah McIlree

