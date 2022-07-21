Holt wrestler overcomes adversity, commits to Michigan State

HOLT, Mich. — Holt High School wrestler Josh Terrill committed to Michigan State University Wednesday night. The journey to this moment was not an easy one for Terrill.

"I had a lot of bumps in my journey. Nothing really ever came easy. I didn't grow up in the most, like, wealthy family. But I always went in the most work," Terrill said.

He never pouted, never gave up, he just continued to work and remembered one special thing his coach gave him.

"The note cards my coach gave me last year. My coach knew I was going through some tough stuff. So one of the things on my note card is a tough times don't last, but tough people do," Terrill said.

His hard work and perseverance lead him to become a state runner-up last year and a state champion this past season.

"He's a symbol of our communities and a symbol of community effort. As a coach, that's what you want to see, you want to see that kid. He's always been kind of the underdog. He had everything against him, and he just kept plugging away at it," Holt High School wrestling coach Stan Granger said.

As Josh goes off to MSU, Holt will always be a special place to Terrill, and one day, he hopes to give back.

"After college, whatever I do in life, I also want to start up a wrestling program for poor kids," Terrill said.

