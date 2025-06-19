HOLT, Mich — A 94-year-old Holt resident is on a special birthday mission as she approaches a milestone celebration. Eleanor Schwartz is hoping to receive 95 birthday cards before she turns 95 on July 8.

Eleanor Schwartz will celebrate her 95th birthday on July 8.

She's collecting birthday cards from anyone willing to send one to her Holt home.

Her daughter says receiving mail brings her mother tremendous joy.

When I visited Schwartz at her home, she was happy to share her birthday wish with the community.

Holt woman's 95th birthday wish: 95 cards from the community

"July 8th, born in 1930," Schwartz said.

She tells me most days she spends time with her daughter, Audrey, making quilts and watching her favorite shows.

"Mostly watch television and sometimes we go out bummin!" Schwartz said.

As her 95th birthday approaches, she's hoping to receive 95 cards in the mail.

"Just let everyone know! Send me a card, I have a box all ready to put them in!" Schwartz said.

Her daughter, Audrey, says she thought this would be a great idea as her mother loves getting things in the mail.

"She loves getting mail. She gets excited when she goes to the mailbox and there is a pizza coupon in there!" Audrey said.

Audrey tells me that whether you're family, a friend, or simply anyone, to please consider sending a card.

"It makes my heart warm because I know how much she loves it. I mean for someone to take the time to write her a card for someone they don't even know, I mean how could you have a better gift," Audrey said.

She says neighbors can send a card to her home in Holt.

"They can send it to 2337 N. Aurelius in Holt and that's 48842!" Audrey said.

Since Schwartz is heading into her 95th year, I asked her for some life advice and the secret to her longevity.

"You know, I don't know! Haha. I ate everything in sight, I never dieted, I just don't know. The only thing is I never used any drugs," Schwartz said.

