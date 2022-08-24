Holt woman honors mother by hosting a Little Free Library at her house

HOLT, Mich. — One Holt woman is remembering her mother through books. Now, she’s also helping the community read in her honor.

"My mom, she loved reading. She was an avid reader and always had a book in her hand," Angie Hoyt said. "And a couple of years ago, she got really sick with end-stage COPD. And in July of last year, she ended up coming to live with us on hospice, so we knew the end was near. And she tried really hard to read, and because of her health, it didn't really let her concentrate enough to read, so she couldn't get that escape that she loved with reading."

After seeing an ad for Little Free Library, Hoyt knew this would be the perfect way to honor her mother’s memory.

"I love reading. My mom loved reading," said Hoyt. “I know there are other people in the community that love reading.”

If you have any books you no longer need and would like to donate, you can visit the little library at Angie's house on Wilcox Road.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook