Holt tow truck company expects increase in tows due to winter storm

LANSING, Mich. — Another Michigan snow storm may mean good business for towing companies. Conditions like snow and ice increase the chance of vehicles ending up in ditches. However, you can exhaust other precautions to keep your car on the road.

Swift Towing Manager Brand Kirkham says that slowing down can significantly decrease your chances of ending up hitched to the back of one of their trucks.

"Going too fast for the weather, people think because they can go the speed limit they should. And you shouldn't, at least slow down 10 miles per hour, at the least," said Kirkham.

However, if you do find yourself stuck in a ditch, fear not most damage is minimal.

"Unless they hit something on their way in the ditch, usually we can just pull them out and get the back on the road, so, if they, the most damage is the bumper, undercarriage and muffler," said Kirkham.

