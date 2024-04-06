Holt Schools Bond Proposal: Enhancing Safety and Infrastructure Without Tax Increase

Video shows Superintendent Dr. David Hornak explaining what bond proposal will be brought to the public on May 7.

The bond proposal is to ensure that the schools are safe, warm, and dry.

Parents of students from Wilcox Elementary School share their support.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I’m your neighborhood news reporter, Sarah Poulos. Behind me is the newly renovated Wilcox Elementary School in Holt. But this isn’t the only school the district wants up to par.

“Our 2024 bond proposal that has been brought to the public is in effort to continue to make sure our schools are safe, warm, and dry.”

Back in 2021, the board passed the beginning of the first series of the bond, which began the installation of HVAC systems, replacing the roofs, adding a new gym, and adding extra security measures.

“When a member of the public comes to the front door, they are screened and buzzed into this area that we’re in right now, before they enter the office.”

“It seems a lot safer, I like it how it is.”

Superintendent Dr. David Hornak tells me now is the time to give the public a chance to vote to continue the completion of the plans.

“Secure entry way is part of our plan for each of our schools moving forward.”

The cost of the proposal is 22 million dollars without a projected increase from the current mileage rate. The debt from this proposal would be rolled into the current tax levy, that has already earmarked. It would then extend the payment by 4 years.

“We have received the highest possible rating for our financials, and if we pass this particular bond, these would be subject to those same external audits as well.”

Though the debt may cause some concern, parents in my neighborhood don’t seem to be worried due to the current mileage rate staying the same.

“Anything that makes it safer, and better for the kids. I don’t want to say that for everybody, but I like when the money goes to the school, that’s good with me.”

Another parent who didn’t want to be on camera tells me she believes what’s already been done for the schools is impressive and she hopes to see more of the same.

“I’m looking forward to continue leading Holt Public Schools into the future.”

Dr. Hornak tells me you can vote early on this bond or wait til May 7th. You can find more information and updates each day in the link below. In Holt, I’m Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

hpsk12.net

