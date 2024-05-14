Holt School District terminates Coach Muhammed El-Amin after his arrest

Video shows Holt Superintendent Dr. David Hornak saying the district has decided to terminate the Boys Basketball Coach who was previously arrested.

Previously we told you that Muhammed El-Amin was arrested after attempting to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

El-Amin is facing multiple felony charges.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I’m your Holt neighborhood reporter Sarah Poulos. New information Monday at the Holt Board of Education meeting where they announced the layoff of the boys' basketball coach who was previously charged with trying to have sexual activity with a minor.

Former coach, Muhammed El-Amin was arrested after attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl for sexual acts. Through court documents I obtained, El-Amin allegedly agreed to pay $50 cash and a pack of white claw alcoholic beverages.

Holt superintendent Dr. David Hornak sent out a letter to my neighborhood on May 3rd saying that the boys' basketball coach was on administrative leave.

Monday, Superintendent Hornak announced that he has now been terminated from the district. He also said that the district has always paid close attention to who they hire and that they complete thorough background checks.

“I’d like everyone to know that coaches, teachers, and staff members are subject to thorough background checks. Which includes being fingerprinted before they are offered a position and officially hired.”

El-Amin is facing multiple felony charges and I’ll keep you posted as his case moves through the court. In Holt, I’m Sarah Poulos, FOX 47 News.

