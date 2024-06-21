Holt Residents Rally to Clear Flooded Drains and Fallen Trees

Video shows Holt neighbors rally together to help clean up the aftermath of the thunderstorm Thursday afternoon.

Neighborhood kids played in the drain overflow.

Tree branches block sidewalks and parking spots.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood news reporter, Sarah Poulos, here in Holt where neighbors came together to clean up after the storm.

"You could hear the thunder so I had everybody come inside."

Catherine is a resident at Huntley Villa Townhomes in Holt.

She says her kids were playing outside before the storm Thursday afternoon and were not expecting what they saw when the thunderstorm blew through.

"We came outside and started noticing the trees."

Tree branches snapped off during the storm, blocking sidewalks and parking.

"We've been moving most of them, we moved them out of the way because people were trying to leave."

She also said heavy rain caused some parts of the complex to flood, so neighbors came together to push the water into the drains.

"A lot of the residents, we all just came out and started digging out the drains."

Huntley Villa residents aren't the only ones dealing with the aftermath; a neighbor directly behind them discovered a tree on their roof.

The neighbor that lives at the home did not want to be on camera but told me the tree has been there for 40 years and they are just fortunate that no one got hurt. In Holt, I'm Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook