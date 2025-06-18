Holt residents demand action on neighborhood road conditions at Delhi Township meeting

HOLT, Mich — Holt residents are pushing for better road conditions in their neighborhoods after organizing to speak at a Delhi Township board meeting. A group of concerned citizens attended Tuesday's meeting to express frustration over pothole-filled streets and to advocate for more funding for residential road repairs.



Thomas Quasarano, who has lived in Holt for 30 years, is leading the effort to improve road conditions.

"I've grown up in different parts of Delhi Township," Quasarano said.

He currently lives near Wilcox Elementary School in the Heather Haven neighborhood and describes his daily driving experience as challenging.

"I currently reside off Wilcox Road in the Heather Haven neighborhood," Quasarano said.

Quasarano tells me that the second he drives anywhere, he's surrounded by potholes.

"The drive is just awful. It's not just dodging one pothole..." Quasarano said.

Frustrated with the situation, Quasarano organized a group of neighbors to attend Tuesday evening's Delhi Township board meeting to address their concerns.

"Looking for new solutions. Similar to what we've seen in other townships across the state, as close as Meridian Township," Quasarano said.

Other residents also spoke at the meeting, expressing how the poor road conditions affect their quality of life.

"As a taxpayer, I have the right to teach my kids to ride their bikes, and if I have to drive to another township to do so, it doesn't make me want to stay here," one neighbor said.

When asked about the road conditions, Delhi Township Manager Tracy Miller provided a statement explaining the funding situation.

"When it comes to local road improvements, the Ingham County Road Department is responsible for evaluating road conditions annually. With that analysis, the county determines which roads will be repaired. This year, the township matched $210,000 for the Ingham County local road improvement program, which will help make improvements to roads that are local connectors. Unfortunately, Ingham County does not have a funding source that can be used on neighborhood streets. These roads get repaired using a special assessment," Miller said.

I reached out to the Ingham County Road Department on Tuesday but did not receive a response.

Residents like Quasarano remain unsatisfied with the current situation and plan to continue advocating for better neighborhood street funding.

"Finding solutions. Possible avenues outside of what is being presented today," Quasarano said.

The following statement can be attributed to Tracy Miller, Delhi Township manager:

“At Delhi Township, we are committed to providing top-notch programs and services while being fiscally responsible, and we appreciate receiving feedback from members of our community.

When it comes to local road improvements, the Ingham County Road Department is responsible for evaluating road conditions annually. With that analysis, the county determines what roads will be repaired.

Of the funding streams available from the County, one has a requirement for the Township to match the County’s investment in local road funding. The Township is committed to providing our match for this shared road funding program so Ingham County can continue to implement needed improvements to important road connectors across our community.

Delhi Township is committed to fiscal responsibility and being good stewards of local tax dollars. This year, the Township matched $210,000 for Ingham County’s Local Road Improvement Program, which will make improvements to roads that are local connectors, which many Township families and businesses use every day.

Unfortunately, Ingham County does not have a funding source that can be used on neighborhood streets. Those roads get repaired using a Special Assessment through Ingham County.”

