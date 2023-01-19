Watch Now
Holt Rams flip into fourth place at CAAC White Division cheerleading competition

Holt High School hosted the Capital Area Activities Conference White Division Cheerleading Competition, placing 4th overall.
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 15:58:07-05

LANSING, Mich. — On Wednesday, Holt High School hosted the Capital Area Activities Conference White Division cheerleading competition and placed fourth overall.

“Every single competition is just an opportunity to grow. So even if stunts fall, there’s mess ups, that just means the next time we can come out better and stronger," said varsity coach Teryn Henderson.

The Rams start perfecting their choreography in November, following their sideline season. Before each competition, Henderson tweaks each performance.

“It’s really just focusing on some of those last couple of words that they can focus on as we go into the mat," said Henderson.

Prior to each round, the team focuses on staying positive. Co-captains Jayla Robison and Kylee Jones say they try to keep spirits up by dancing and singing.

“There is this one song that the whole team knows, and it’s Frozen. It’s a Frozen song, and it’s Let It Go, so everyone was just singing that," said Jones.

As the team focuses on letting it go, coach Henderson keeps her eye on the bigger picture.

“I think that there’s always something we can work on, so it’s always just finding those little details and focusing on being better," said Henderson.

