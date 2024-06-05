Holt Public Schools to hold job fair

HOLT, Mich. — Happening Wednesday June 3, Holt Public Schools are hosting a job fair to fill open positions.

Interviews will be on the spot for teachers to bus drivers.

It’s happening from 3-6 at Holt High School North Campus, 5780 West Holt Road. Attendees can enter through Door 25.

The district’s job fair aims to hire teachers, childcare professionals, security professionals, food service professionals, bus drivers and paraeducators. Positions are available immediately or soon.

Bus driver applicants can also test drive a school bus, with a valid driver’s license and proof of auto insurance.

To learn more about jobs at Holt Public Schools click here, and search for “employment.”

