Holt Public Schools serves up free meals for the summer

HOLT, Mich. — Starting June 26, Holt Public Schools will be serving up free meals through its Summer Feeding Program.

The program will offer meals at Mount Hope Middle School as well as two mobile sites in the district. The first mobile site can be found 11:30 a.m. – noon at Delhi Township Offices, Veterans Memorial Park. The second mobile site can be found 12:45-1:15 p.m. at Kensington Meadows in Lansing.

“At Holt Public Schools, we’re happy to again offer a wide range of food options, including hot items for lunch and cold cereal for breakfast,” said Evan Robertson, the district’s director of food services. “We are looking forward to seeing – and serving – young people in the community outside of our normal school schedule.”

Children under the age of 18 and those up to age 26 can take advantage of the program if they are enrolled in any public school.

The program runs through Aug. 3. The district also notes that the program will not be running on the Fourth of July.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook