Holt Public Schools offers free summer meals to all students, regardless of which district they attend

HOLT, Mich. — Holt Public Schools offers free summer meals to all students regardless of district A summer food program at Holt Public Schools is providing free meals to any student under 18, no matter which district they attend.



Free meals are available at Hope Middle School Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The program is open to anyone under 18 or up to age 26 if enrolled in school.

Students from any district or state can participate in the program.

WATCH: Holt Public Schools launches inclusive summer meal program:

The summer food service program at Holt Public Schools began offering free lunches on Monday to any student under 18 years old, providing much-needed support for families during the summer months.

"It's rewarding, you get to help the kids, you get to make their day," said Christy Hull, the head cook at Wilcox Elementary.

Hull believes the program provides significant assistance to parents during the summer break.

"It's helping them out tremendously. They don't have to worry about that meal during the day. The kids are going to sleep in a little bit anyway and miss that breakfast, and they're going to go right into lunch," Hull said.

Hull has been working in school food service for several years and strives to deliver more than just a meal to the students she serves.

"It's a different type of environment, learning food environment, and our pleases and thank yous. That goes such a long way and just showing them, a little bit takes them a long way," Hull said.

Evan Robertson, director of food service for Holt Public Schools, emphasized how the program relieves pressure on families.

"It's a massive relief knowing that perhaps a meal at least five days a week is something they don't have to worry about," Robertson said.

While there are many summer food service locations across Mid-Michigan, the Holt program is unique in its inclusivity.

"It is truly open to anyone, under the age of 18 or up to 26 if you're enrolled in school. Regardless of district or even state," Robertson said.

When asked what message he had for parents who need assistance, Robertson was encouraging.

"Come in proud, know that you can, know that we are here to help and to serve, we are here to eliminate any pressure during these summer weeks. They don't have to worry about we're already here and ready to go," Robertson said.

Hope Middle School is not the only summer meal location in Mid-Michigan.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

