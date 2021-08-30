Holt Public Schools closed Monday due to power outages

LANSING, Mich. — Holt Public Schools will be closed Monday due to power outages from the weekend storm.
According to a Facebook post from the district, there are many families along with many of the schools that are without morning power this morning.
The power is projected to be restored at 1:45 p.m.
Midway child care will remain open, but school-aged child care and midway preschool are closed.
