Holt Public Schools closed Monday due to power outages

Posted at 6:56 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30

LANSING, Mich. — Holt Public Schools will be closed Monday due to power outages from the weekend storm.

According to a Facebook post from the district, there are many families along with many of the schools that are without morning power this morning.

The power is projected to be restored at 1:45 p.m.

Midway child care will remain open, but school-aged child care and midway preschool are closed.

