Holt Public Schools closed Monday due to power outages

LANSING, Mich. — Holt Public Schools will be closed Monday due to power outages from the weekend storm.

According to a Facebook post from the district, there are many families along with many of the schools that are without morning power this morning.

The power is projected to be restored at 1:45 p.m.

Midway child care will remain open, but school-aged child care and midway preschool are closed.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook