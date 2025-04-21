Holt Public Schools bridge social gaps through Links Program

The LINKS program has been in Holt Public Schools for 16 years.

Students share their experiences on both sides of the program.

Video shows what the impact the LINKS program at Holt Public Schools has on students and staff.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I get off track very quickly," said Maddoc Hitnite, one of many students at Holt High School paired with another student called a “Link.”

"I've had a social issue, not being able to stop speaking in class when there's instruction, so it helps me in that aspect," he said.

Maddoc is living with autism — and this month is Autism Awareness Month.

The LINKS program is a peer-to-peer initiative where students help students. It runs at every school in the district.

"I feel like a lot of education is just around general kids, but having special needs accommodations too is important. Knowing how to handle that and what to do is what it teaches me," one student said.

The program allows students living with autism to link up with other students in class for homework help, classwork, or simply building relationships.

"They'll just go up and start talking to him in class, which they never did before I was in the class," the student added.

Ryan Anderson, who runs the program, said it helps develop social skills and has even decreased students' trips to the office.

"We used to have a lot more behavior concerns before they were given peer mentors," Anderson said.

He also said he’s seen relationships formed in the program extend well beyond the classroom — even beyond graduation.

"The connection is much better than if it's an adult with a kid," Anderson said.

And Maddoc said school wouldn’t be the same without it.

"Do you think you would have a different experience if it wasn't for the LINKS program?" I asked.

"Oh yeah, definitely," he said.

