Holt powerlifter Hannah Shipley dominates, winning state competition

LANSING, Mich. — It's been a dream four years in the making for Holt powerlifter Hannah Shipley. She started with the school's club as a freshman. After playing a bunch of other sports growing up she stumbled across powerlifting.

Shipley calls it a really unique journey saying, "I learned a lot."

As a freshman, she qualified for states but decided not to compete. Then COVID-19 and a schedule change took out the next two years, leaving just her final year.

"She worked so hard, there was no doubt," Holt powerlifting coach Jassen Dowling said. "It was nice to see that final end, that she finally got through it all."

After the state competition, Hannah was the only one who didn't realize what had just happened.

"I didn't think I had won. I was still so in the game. And then I realized I won and I was really happy," Shipley said.

"It's hard to put into words but it's absolutely fabulous," Hannah's mom Kathi Shipley said.

Hannah set a personal best in both back squat and deadlift winning by a considerable margin. Her high school journey is now complete but Shipley has already qualified

for a USA powerlifting competition.

"There is always room to grow which is why I love it," Shipley said.

Her goal is to be an inspiration for other girls to compete in what is usually a male-dominated sport.

"I want to show that it doesn't matter what gender you are you can do whatever you want to pursue. It is a male-dominated sport so you can prove yourself," Shipley said.

While continuing to set personal best records.

