Holt nonprofit steps up amid rising costs, provides free Diapers and Formula

Video shows Holt nonprofit, SOAR, who runs out of Holt's daycare center, Caterpillar Corner, and is aiming to help costs of Diapers by giving them away for free.

The nonprofit is seeking donations for children's diapers, adult diapers, formula, pull-ups, and more.

One Holt High School teen is volunteering this summer as she feels it's good to give back.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A nonprofit in Holt is offsetting inflation costs.

"Our first week being open was last week Wednesday," said Regina Fancher.

The nonprofit is giving out free diapers, formula, and more to neighbors that need them.

"We had over 300 diapers we gave out," said Fancher.

An effort by Support, Opportunities, Academics, Resources, otherwise known as SOAR, aims to help families in our neighborhoods.

"We have quite a few families that are in need and could use some assistance," said Fancher.

The nonprofit is seeking help from neighbors to donate diapers for both children and adults, pull-ups, formula, and things like baby powder and wipes.

"We do have families, where it's just that extra cost," Fancher said.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, the average cost of diapers per month, per child, range from 80 to 100 dollars.

SOAR has seen the need firsthand.

"They need them for adult teens with disabilities, or even adults, that are getting older that need support," said Fancher.

Another area of need is baby formula.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the price has gone up by 8.7% in the last year.

"Those are expensive costs, and our goal is to try and help offset some of that for our families," Fancher said.

SOAR doesn't have any plans on ending the diaper bank, they hope to continue to be a resource for neighbors.

If you need diapers or can donate, see the email below.

contact@soarmichigan.org

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook