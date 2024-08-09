Holt Non-profit Give-A-Kid is asking neighbors for help

Give-A-Kid Projects has provided families with essential resources the last 40 years.

The building in which they operate needs to be repaired, but it will cost $35,000.

Video shows the building collapsing and cracks within the walls.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Give a Kid has been providing kids with help and hope for the last 40 years. This nonprofit is now asking neighbors for help.

"We started in 1984," said Tim Currin.

By providing essentials, including clothing, winter coats, and school supplies.

"People are always amazed by how many people we serve," said Sandy Wriggelsworth.

Over a thousand people and counting,

"The community is what keeps us going," Currin said.

Despite their unwavering commitment to the community, the nonprofit is now facing an urgent crisis.

"Our options are few," said Wriggelsworth.

Tim Currin, the president of the nonprofit, says the foundation of the building they operate from is failing and needs to be addressed immediately.

"Part of our building now has sunk approximately seven inches."

Currin says the building, like most in Holt, was built on top of a swamp, which has ultimately caused the foundation at the center of the building to sink. This can result in the whole building collapsing, according to experts. Fortunately, it can be repaired.

"By the time you throw in to fix the foundation, anchor the walls down, and rent trucks to store things in."

The repair will cost approximately $35,000.

Since the nonprofit doesn't collect money, they have no way to pay.

"There's not one paid employee, countless volunteers. That's what makes this community a great community."

So now they have turned to the community and started a GoFundMe.

"That way it doesn't affect the countless people that we help year in and year out."

If they don't raise the money, they won't be able to continue their programs, including Give a Kid a Christmas.

"We need the community to rally around us and help us raise money for this nonprofit so we can continue helping the children in need in our community," said Wriggelsworth.

Link to GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-urgent-repairs-for-giveakidprojects?attribution_id=sl:6b01015d-3373-44c5-bae8-4d456e70cfc6&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet_ai&utm_content=amp1v3&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link

