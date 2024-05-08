Holt neighbors voted yes by just 8 votes on the Holt Public Schools $22 Million Bond Proposal

Video shows Precinct 3 at Wilcox Elementary School in Holt.

The Holt Public Schools Bond Proposal was up for Public Vote today.

Holt Neighbors Voted Yes by Just 8 Votes.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Holt neighborhood news reporter Sarah Poulos...

Tuesday night voters in my neighborhood voted yes on the $22-million public school bond proposal by just 8 votes...

I spoke with poll workers to learn more about the day.

"We get here an hour before the polls open, and set everything up, get the poll book ready, and at 7 o'clock we come out and say the polls are open."

Susanna Joy, the co-chair of Precinct 3, told me that most of the ballots received were by mail and dropped off at the county clerk's office ahead of time.

"We've had, I believe, 65 voters so far, in person today."

The proposal that neighbors voted yes on is an extension of the 2021 bond proposal that started improvements in and outside of Holt Public Schools... Last month I spoke with Dr. David Hornak to learn more...

"It would not actually raise taxes, in fact, the debt would be rolled into our current tax levy that has been levied for schools, and it would extend the payment by four years."

The proposal will also add two new buses equipped with security cameras and tackle aging buildings as well, including the roof replacements that remain unfinished.

"I've definitely heard support for both sides of the argument."

Poll worker, Nancy Gin, told me at the end of the evening they went to the Delhi Township Hall and they...

"Go over all the records from the day to make sure everything is done correctly."

Within the coming weeks, I'll keep you updated on what the district is planning to start updating first. In Holt, I'm Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook