Holt neighbors reflect on the 2024 football season and share their hopes for the next

A group of neighbors gathered together Sunday to watch the Super Bowl.

Neighbors make their predictions for the next football season.

Video shows neighbors in Holt reflecting on the 2024 football season.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Neighbors in one Holt community gather for events throughout the year, and this time, they came together for the Super Bowl.

"We’ve been doing this for at least 28 years," said neighbor Terry Domzalski.

Domzalski said the annual gathering has become a long-standing tradition in the neighborhood.

"Having this type of relationship goes a long way," he said.

Both Domzalski and his son, Michael, agreed the 2024 football season had its ups and downs.

"It was the playoffs that were disappointing," Michael Domzalski said.

Especially for Lions fans.

"Everyone’s expectations were that they were going to be in the Super Bowl, but we just didn’t make it," he said.

Despite the outcome, Terry Domzalski said he wouldn’t miss watching a Super Bowl, no matter who’s playing.

"It’s a tradition. You gotta watch the Super Bowl," he said.

As for next season, these neighbors are hoping for a different outcome.

"Just hoping that we don’t have a lot of injuries and that we can beat the Packers—that’s all I care about," he said.

Regardless of whether the Lions make it to the Super Bowl, these neighbors said they plan to continue celebrating together for years to come.

"It’s become a family community instead of just neighbors," Domzalski said.

