Holt neighbors push for safety improvements at intersection

One neighbor in Holt said just last week there was a crash on the corner of Cedar Street and Holt Road, which she believes is caused by traffic light inconsistency.

I took it upon myself to time the traffic lights and see if there is any inconsistency.

Video shows neighbors discussing what they say is a busy intersection. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Alyson Piper, who works nearby and passes through daily, said, "It’s a busy road, and not everyone pays attention."

Piper says she witnessed a crash just last Friday.

"A car hit a pole—almost the building. It was just a lot of commotion and stuff on the ground," she said.

Neighbors say they believe the issue could be an inconsistency of the traffic lights, particularly the turn arrow.

"One time it’s a blinking red light; the next time it’s solid," said neighbor Sue Domzalski.

Drivers turning from Holt Rd. onto Cedar St. say the turn arrow alternates between blinking yellow, blinking red, and solid green.

"I’ve watched people run red lights and seen accidents caused by the lights changing too quickly," said Domzalski.

To investigate further, I timed the green arrows at the intersection. One direction’s green arrow lasted just 9 seconds, while a different direction’s arrow lasted 21 seconds.

"They don’t give you enough time to go through," Piper remarked.

Neighbors believe that making the light cycles more consistent could help prevent crashes.

"Be aware of the lights, your surroundings, and all the other cars," said Domzalski.

I reached out to the Ingham County Road Department, which oversees the traffic lights, but did not receive a response before this aired.

For now, residents are urging drivers to be extra cautious when navigating this intersection.

