Holt Kids is celebrating one year as a nonprofit by giving away free diapers

Inflation is affecting families across the mitten and according to the Consumer Price Index the cost of diapers has risen 22% in the last 5 years. That's why Holt kids, a neighborhood nonprofit is helping put diapers and formula in the hands of those who need them.

"Our mission is to help families in the Holt community with essentials that they may need for their baby diapers, formula," said Lanisha Wilson.

Lanisha Wilson is a single mother and the founder of Holt kids. She wanted to create a service to help out struggling families in the Holt community.

"As a single mom I got a free car seat at the fire department in Jackson and the I had got a pack and play free from the health department so those are big ticket items that can impact and help families," said Wilson.

The need is growing and according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services 29,955 families received financial assistance in 2023, up 6% since 2022.

"There been a lot of families reaching out to me needing diapers and formula I have more diaper need than formula needs," said Wilson.

But, sometimes even the non profits struggle with money. Wilson had to stop operating for five months because she couldn't afford to keep purchasing diapers out of pocket. She got a 501-C-3 and is now hoping to get more funding so she can expand her nonprofit.

"I am right now applying for grants I'm not doing as much as I want to right now until I start getting funding," said Wilson.

Holt kids is doing a diaper give away Saturday at fifth third bank in Holt, from 10-11:30 am. Wilson hopes to gain more funding from grants and through her Facebook fundraiser, so she can continue working doing diaper giveaways.

