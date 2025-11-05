HOLT, Mich — The intersection of Holt Road and Aurelius Road is closed until the end of the week as crews work to replace failed storm pipes and manholes, according to the Ingham County Drain Commissioner.

The intersection of Holt Road and Aurelius Road is closed until the end of the week for emergency storm pipe and manhole repairs to prevent potential road collapse.

Local businesses like Mr. Leslie's Cheesecakes remain open despite the closure, with the owner staying optimistic about customer access during construction.

Emergency vehicles can still get through, but other traffic must use posted detour routes while crews replace the completely blocked and crushed drainage system



The closure, which began Monday, affects several local businesses, including Mr. Leslie's Cheesecakes, which recently moved from Lansing to the intersection.

WATCH BELOW: Holt intersection closed for emergency repairs until week's end

Holt intersection closed for emergency repairs until week's end

"The business has been around for six years," said Marcus Leslie, owner of Mr. Leslie's Cheesecakes. "Holt loves us, and we love Holt. On our first day, we sold 500 cheesecakes."

Despite the inconvenience, Leslie remains optimistic about the impact on his business.

"With the construction, it can be difficult on businesses. I'm a glass-half-full type of guy, right, so when there's a will, there's a way. I figure, hey, if you want something great that will bring you happiness, you're going to come and find it," Leslie said.

Ingham County Drain Commissioner Patrick Lindemann said the damage was discovered during recent work by Consumers Energy.

"Since we've started, we've had to replace the whole draining system; they were completely blocked, and a couple of them were crushed," Lindemann said.

He emphasized the urgency of the repairs, explaining that without immediate action, the road could have collapsed.

"It needs to be done. It's an emergency. People would get hurt, that whole intersection would cave in," Lindemann said.

Emergency vehicles can still access the area, but other traffic must use alternate routes following posted detour signs.

Leslie said his business remains open and hopes customers will still visit despite the construction.

"We're still here. We're open!" Leslie said.

All businesses and properties adjacent to the intersection will continue operating during the closure.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.