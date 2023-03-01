Holt High School wrestling state qualifiers hope to make history

LANSING, Mich. — Holt High School's wrestling program has a long history of success, and this season they added to that legacy by winning their district, regionals and having 10 student athletes qualify for state.

Despite the strong impact the wrestling teams have made this season, for head coach Stan Granger, it isn't just about winning.

"We want the kids to succeed, and winning is not all the succession. It's having fun coming back every day, getting the kids motivated, keeping them on task, getting them to learn things. Those are the things that I tell the kids, and the winning is the byproduct," said Granger.

The program puts a strong emphasis on community and striving for success based on the athletes strong suits.

"We have some kids that have certain skill sets based on body structure, that's one of the reasons why historically we have a good program. We focus on they day in, day out, having fun but focus on each persons individual skill sets," said Granger

Holt wrestling has had 27 state individual champions, and their legacy is preserved forever on the Brent Knott Memorial Record Wall. Being on that wall is something the 10 state qualifiers dream of.

"When you're apart of this program, to see yourself up there with everybody is that family and that community to all have accomplished such a huge goal, that you put so much time and so much work into. It will feel very nice, and it will feel like you've left your legacy there because that name won't ever come down," said state qualifier Jackson Bremer.

One Holt wrestler has the opportunity to be the first girl to win state on behalf of the Rams.

"I feel like I have a little more weight because, I'll be the first girl up there. Which has nothing against the guys, but I'm sure the first guy up there felt the same way," said state qualifier Clara Holtry. "It's like you're setting a tradition, you're setting a standard for every body else that comes after you that like hey, if I can do it so can you."

The Holt Rams will compete for the state championship titles Friday, March 3.

