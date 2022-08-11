Holt High School trying to avenge last year's district loss while replacing a lot of players

LANSING, Mich. — Holt High School was one of the hottest teams in the state last year with five-straight wins before the playoffs. But then, a playoff loss in districts for the third-straight year ended their season.

"Making it to the playoffs is a nice honor, but we got to learn to win those games," head coach Chad Fulk said.

The Rams lost almost their entire defense, nine of the 11 starters from a year ago graduated. This year's senior class is focused on leaving their legacy at Holt.

"We had a really good senior class leave, and us seniors now want to live through that legacy and build our own," offensive lineman Kory Jones said.

The foundation of the program, and the guys they do return on offense will be the key in 2022.

"Go off of last year and just get better off," offensive lineman Carlos Speed said.

Holt kicks off 2022 against Caledonia on Friday, Aug. 26.

