Holt High School tackles skilled worker shortage

Video shows a Panel of Skilled Trade Professionals talking to students in the auditorium of Holt High School.

Superintendent of Holt Public Schools, Dr. David Hornak had questions prepared for the Panel from students in the audience.

Holt Public Schools partners with Trades through their Job Training Program, where one student I talked to is a part of.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Holt neighborhood reporter Sarah Poulos...

Experts say there is a major shortage of skilled trade workers in our state and our neighborhoods.

Here at Holt High School... current professionals are hoping to address that issue with the next generation.

It's Youth Apprenticeship Week at Holt High School...

"You guys are the future, so I just see potential in everybody."

Giving students a pathway to the trades that they may not have thought about before...

"There's a lot of pressure to go to college from schools."

Which is one of the reasons for a shortage in professional skilled trade workers... a shortage that Pure Michigan Talent Connect says is expected to continue through 2030.

"I mean from families as well."

I talked with one student in the high school job training program who feels these opportunities are important for his classmates to know about.

"A lot of the people that I go to GMCA with who have never done anything like this are planning to talk to them or have talked to them."

And school officials hope that those students who do see a career in the trades can find the guidance to get there...

"For the students who are interested, they've identified this as an area of interest, to be able to help create awareness and help them access it, that's a win for all of us. It creates excitement, motivation, engagement, it makes for a better learning outcome."

Students had the opportunity during the panel to sign up for an apprenticeship for the summer. In Holt, I'm Sarah Poulos, FOX 47 News.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook