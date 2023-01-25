Holt High School Robo-rams reboot for their upcoming robotics season

LANSING, Mich. — The Holt High School robotics club, better know as the Robo-rams, raised $500 through a bottle drive to help fund their 2023 season.

The team will compete in a series of games against local high schools in hopes of competing against teams around the nation.

"Every year, first robotics reveals a new game that we need to compete, so we have six weeks to design and build a robot, to compete against other schools from all over the state, country, and hopefully, we'll get back to the state championship and compete with teams from all over the world," said Robo-rams coach Bryan Taisor.

With four weeks left until their first competition, the club is all hands on deck.

"Our game was just revealed two weeks ago, so our robot is being designed currently. We've got lots of different departments. All the departments are working together to design and build the robot to play this year's game," said Taisor.

Local business Thermo Fisher Scientific matched the money raised by the club, but Taisor hopes the team can raise even more. The money will help the team purchase parts as well as finance travel for the 2023 season.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook