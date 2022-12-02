Watch Now
Holt High School hosts first annual Mental Health Night

Posted at 5:21 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 17:21:16-05

LANSING, Mich. — Holt Public Schools hosted its first annual mental health night, offering resources to students and their families.

“We wanted to provide a resource and help for our community who are having struggles with anxiety, depression, grief and loss,” said Holt High School Counselor Kim Reichard.

The district hosted 10 tables, including a keynote speaker from OK2Say.

OK2Say is a program that allows students to anonymously report harm directed toward faculty and other students.

Their keynote speaker put an emphasis on the mantra if you see something say something, saying, “There are all sorts of reasons why kids aren’t coming forward and we want to try and break that code of silence.”

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter