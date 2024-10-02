Holt Greenhouse providing food for families in our neighborhoods

Student-led greenhouse creates lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and more for families across the district.

The district purchased the greenhouse in 2019 after a Holt High School senior received a grant from the Holt Education Foundation to begin the project.

Video shows students at Holt working out in the greenhouse.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Over the Last Four Years, Food Prices Have Risen 25%, Making It Difficult for Some Families in Our Neighborhoods to Buy Fresh Fruits and Vegetables. Here in Holt, students at Holt High School are giving neighbors access to their greenhouse.

Eric Merecado, a junior at Holt High School, spends his free time inside a student-led greenhouse that started just before the pandemic.

"We've made really great progress with the greenhouse," said Merecado.

Students learn how to grow food like lettuce, tomatoes, and even peppers.

Project supervisor Erin Umpstead says these efforts have helped students enjoy fresh produce in cafeterias across the district.

"So far, we've had our greens on the salad bars three times," said Umpstead.

There’s also fresh food for students to take home, in an effort to counter higher food prices.

"I was looking at prices and was like, woah, that costs $4 now?" said Merecado.

Merecado says he has taken what he has grown home.

Umpstead says the end goal is to provide all the produce for the school without the school having to purchase it.

"They would buy less and less and less, and we could be as sustainable as we can be," said Umpstead.

To continue growing the greenhouse and meet that goal, Umpstead says they’re always looking for help.

"The community comes in every other Wednesday, it's a church group that also wants to help feed the community."

For Merecado, he says if anything, he feels more independent.

"It's a problem-solving experience and learning how to do these things on our own."

You can find more information on how to help by contacting Holt Public Schools.

